Telenor scoops two int’l architectural accolades

The state-of-the-art Telenor Pakistan headquarters ‘345’ is making headlines in the global architectural community as it bags two prestigious awards: the 2A Continental Architectural Award 2018 in the ‘Commercial – Office & Business – Asia’ category, and the World Architecture Community Award 2018 in the ‘Realised’ category. These two awards are on top of the building being shortlisted in ‘completed office building’ category at the World Architecture Festival held in Amsterdam this year where it competed with 17 other global architectural marvels.

The 2A Continental Architectural Awards were held in Barcelona, Spain where Telenor Pakistan’s Headquarter, 345, secured the first place & won the coveted award. The second award, The World Architecture Community Award, recognizes the best projects & buildings across the globe. 345 is a true architectural landmark setting new standards for the construction industry in Pakistan.

