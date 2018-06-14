Telenor Pakistan continues to help citizens

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Telenor Pakistan’s #ShareYourMeal campaign, aimed at bringing food to the table of those who need it the most in our society, concluded in a graceful ceremony in Karachi. The on-ground leg of the campaign wasexecuted in Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, and Lahore earlier this month. This is the 4th consecutive year that Telenor Pakistan has successfully run this campaign and contributed towards fighting hunger and poverty in the country.

This year, the campaign’s tag-line “Is Ramzan koi plate khalinahijayegi” helped spread the message across through a DVC followed by an intensive digital campaignto reinforce Telenor Pakistan’s commitment towards empowering societies and rallying everyone to contribute towards a noble cause.

Since 2015, every Ramzan the #ShareYourMeal campaign earmarks a certain sum of money to help fight hunger against every picture of Sehr and Iftar meals shared by the public on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with the #ShareYourMeal hashtag. The proceeds of the 2018 campaign were used to disburse food rations to thousands of people in Quetta, Peshawar, Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi with the support of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.This is one of the various initiatives by Telenor Pakistan to give back to the ones in need and empower societies through the help of its customers and social audiences.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to the people of Pakistan for making #ShareYourMeal a massively successful campaign via different social media platforms this year which resulted in serving more than 3000 beneficiaries,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan.