Telenor Pakistan champions in diversity, inclusion

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

In recognition of its diversity and inclusion initiatives, Telenor Pakistan has won the Employer of Choice Award for Gender Balanceby the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and another accolade at the OICCI Women Empowerment Awards while competing against 39 other organizations. Both award ceremonies were held in Karachi recently where Umair Mohsin,VP Circle South at Telenor Pakistan received the Employer of Choice award and Lene Gaathaug, Chief Human Resource Officer at Telenor Pakistan, received the accolade of first runner-up at OICCI Women Empowerment Awards.

“This recognition on two different platforms validates our efforts towards enabling females in the corporate sector” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO at Telenor Pakistan. “This strengthens our aim to continue establishing best practices for diversity and inclusion in the industry. We strongly believe that only by empowering women to contribute towards developing the socio-economic sphere can we achieve our collective organizational and national development goals.”

“We are proud to receive these awards and thank PBC, IFC and OICCI for the honor,” said Lene Gaathaug, Chief Human Resource Officer at Telenor Pakistan. “Our workplace at Telenor Pakistan champions an environment that not only enables females but also embraces diversity be it of gender, ethnicity, background or abilities. It is our belief that through diversity and inclusion we can better understand our customers’ evolving needs and continue empowering societies.”

