Telenor Microfinance Bank partners up with IGI General Insurance

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Telenor Microfinance Bank has partnered with IGI General Insurance to provide protection packages to vehicle drivers in case of any on-road accident. The agreement was signed by Shahid Mustafa, President & CEO-Telenor Microfinance Bank and Tahir Masaud, CEO-IGI General Insurance on Monday, in the presence of representatives from both organizations.

This coverage will be offered to motorists using ‘AUXO’, a state of the art tracking car tracking system which provides real time insights on factors such as speed, location etc. Part of Telenor Pakistan’s Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, Auxo uses an internet enabled SIM to communicate updates from the car to smartphones or web portals for management purposes.

Sharing his thoughts on the agreement, Shahid Mustafa, President & CEO-Telenor Microfinance Bank said “Our overarching goal is to provide convenient and cost-effective financial solutions to the people of Pakistan.