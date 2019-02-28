Telenor Microfinance Bank appoints Aslam Hayat as acting CEO

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Board of Directors of Telenor Microfinance Bank has appointed Aslam Hayat as acting CEO, following the resignation of Shahid Mustafa. The outgoing CEO Shahid Mustafa tendered his resignation and will officially step down from his role as CEO on 31 May, 2019.

Aslam Hayat currently serves as Chief Compliance Officer on the Management Team of Telenor Microfinance Bank. He has been with the bank since 2018, prior to which he held various senior positions in Telenor Pakistan, including Vice President Circle Central and Chief Corporate Affairs and Strategy Officer (CCASO). Before joining the Management Team of Telenor Microfinance Bank, Hayat also served on the bank’s board of directors. “The Board of Directors is pleased to have Aslam Hayat lead Telenor Microfinance Bank while a searchfor a new CEO commences. We are confident that the direction set by the bank’s management team and the ongoing transformation of the organization will continue uninterrupted under his leadership”, said Petter B. Furberg, Chairman of the Board.

