Telenor launches Retailer Assisted online shopping service

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Telenor Pakistan, country’s foremost telecom and digital services provider, has launchedthe pilot for a new retailer assisted online shopping service for the masses which fully integrates with its existing Sales & Distribution channel and lets customers in the far-flung areas of Pakistan shop from online stores.

Reinforcing Telenor’s vision of empowering the people of Pakistan and moving towards a more connected society, Easy Bazaar gives consumers the opportunity to place orders on online stores directly through the BVS (Biometric Verification System)devices placed at Telenor’s local physical points of sales. Customers can then have their product delivered directly to the retailer’s store to be picked up later on. Telenor Pakistan’s retailers give complete assistance and information about online shopping which includes various omni-channel features such as online catalogues, digital payment through Easypaisa, cash on delivery, special discounts and many more.

Easy Bazaar pilot was launched in 10 cities across Central and North Pakistan.

The launch took place against the background of a comprehensive analysis of the online shopping trends in the country with an aim to bridge the gap between the growing online marketplace and hard to reach people in both rural and semi-urban segments of our society.

“The launch of Telenor Pakistan’s Easy Bazaar stems from our vision of enabling and empowering our society by providing them with easy one-stop-solution for online shopping,” said Bilal Kazmi, Chief Marketing Officer Telenor Pakistan.