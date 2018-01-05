Telenor holds 1st meeting of Corporate Pakistan Talks

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Telenor Pakistan, Thursday, organized first meeting of Corporate Pakistan Talks titled Leadership In Digital Economy. Chief Technology Officer of Teradata Corporation Stephen Brobst was the keynote speaker at the meeting and topic of his address was the Leadership and Digital Transformation.

In the introductory remarks, key officials of Telenor Saqib and Irfan gave a brief insight about the achievements of the company. They informed that audiences that Telenor Pakistan is 100% owned by the Telenor Group, an international provider of high quality voice, data, content and communication services in 13 markets across Europe and Asia.

Telenor Group is among the largest mobile operators in the world with 180 million mobile subscriptions and a workforce of approximately 33,000. Telenor Pakistan has reported a subscriber base of over 36 million, making it Pakistan’s second largest mobile operator.

They also mentioned about the widening coverage of 4G, Khushhal Zamindar, EasyPaisa and other digital services offered by the company which had played enormous role in digitally empowering the different segments of the society.

In October last Telenor Pakistan unveiled its rejuvenated brand philosophy ‘Jo Har Pakistani Chahay’ along with forthcoming 4G expansion plans signifying its relentless focus on delivering on the evolving customer needs while ensuring enhanced 4G experience and accessibility in Pakistan.

The unveiling took place at Telenor Pakistan’s headquarters in Islamabad where the company’s top management briefed the media about the renewed brand mantra and how it will be supplemented by the imminent 4G expansion strategy.

Similarly, in December 2015, Khushaal Zamindar (Prosperous Landlord) an Agri VAS was launched by Telenor Pakistan and it offered a three-layered value proposition to farmers: improve yields & save them from disaster. Now over four million farmers have increased their income by 10 to 15% due to this initiative.

Moreover, another service of Telenor, EasyPaisa is also fast growing in Pakistan which is bringing about a revolution in the economic sector. The service was launched in October 2009.

While delivering keynote address, Stephen Brobst highlighted different challenges confronted by the digital industry. His presentation mainly covered areas topics including Powering the Digital Enterprise, Real Time Use of Data, Examples of Recommendations Engines, New Thinking Required, How To Make Decisions, A Way Forward, The Horizons of Innovation and others.