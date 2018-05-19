Telenor Hackathon brings innovative ideas to life

Islamabad

Telenor Pakistan hosted ‘Telenor Hackathon 2018’ at its campus ‘345’ in Islamabad. The 4-day event saw young tech enthusiasts from across Pakistan showcasing their innovative ideas for solving problems prevalent in the Pakistani society. On the final day, participating teams presented their finished solutions before a panel of judges with VIXUM emerging as the winner for their project ‘The Virtual Eye’, an application built in a pair of glasses to assist visually-challenged people in overcoming visual limitation. The picture shows the VIXUM team with their prize. Telenor Pakistan’s top management is also present.—PR