Telenor collaborates with Truecaller

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Telenor Pakistan is enhancing the scope of its services portfolio by roping in Swedish technology company Truecaller to provide Telenor users a customized, pro version of the Truecaller application. The app will improve calling experience of Telenor users by helping them restrict spam calls and messages. Truecaller is a global crowd-sourced telephone directory app with special caller ID feature that will enable Telenor users to identify unknown calls and messages and block them at will. Spam calls, which are approximated at more than 3 million per month, are a major inconvenience for mobile users in Pakistan. Under the agreement, a six month free trial of Truecaller Pro will be launched in Pakistan to provide upgraded and ad-free experience to Telenor users. Every user will be able to generate up to 30 invitations to friends and family who are yet to try the application. Further more, the users can download Truecaller and receive a unique app version with integrated Telenor Menu allowing activation of Data plans (daily and weekly packages) directly from the phone. Existing Truecaller users can upgrade to the new version directly from within the application.