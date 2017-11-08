Telenor collaborates with Truecaller to bring smart calling experience to customers

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Telenor Pakistan is enhancing the scope of its services portfolio by roping in Swedish technology company Truecaller to provide Telenor users a customized, pro version of the Truecaller application. The app will improve calling experience of Telenor users by helping them restrict spam calls and messages.

Truecaller is a global crowd-sourced telephone directory app with special caller ID feature that will enable Telenor users to identify unknown calls and messages and block them at will. Spam calls, which are approximated at more than 3 million per month, are a major inconvenience for mobile users in Pakistan.

Under the agreement, a six month free trial of Truecaller Pro will be launched in Pakistan to provide upgraded and ad-free experience to Telenor users.

Every userwill be able to generate up to 30 invitations to friends and family who are yet to try the application. Further more, the users can download Truecaller and receive a unique app version with integrated Telenor Menu allowing activation of Data plans (daily and weekly packages) directly from the phone. Existing Truecaller users can upgrade to the new version directly from within the application.

“Being Pakistan’s favourite digital lifestyle partner, Telenor Pakistan always explores new ways to facilitate the digital lives of its customers,” said Bilal Kazmi, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Telenor Pakistan. “Our partnership with Truecaller achieves exactly the same by making their daily communication more frictionless. With this unique facility available, we will be in a better position to ensure safety and convenience for our customers by curbing spamming and harassment done via calls and text messaging,” he added.

“We are proud to have partnered with an industry leader like Telenor Pakistan to help people make their communication safer and more efficient,” said Nami Zarringhalam, Co-founder& Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Truecaller. “The partnership shows that we are solving a big problem and we are pleased to work together with Telenor to bring a smarter communication experience for their users,” he added.