Telenor CEO calls on PM Abbasi

Observer Report

Davos

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Mr. Sigve Brekke, CEO Telenor Group at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Thursday. Special Assistant to PM Mr. Ali Jehangir Siddiqui and senior government officials were also present.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister appreciated that Telenor has created jobs for around 130,000 Pakistanis, directly and indirectly.

He acknowledged Telenor’s investment in the training and development of its workforce and thanked Mr. Brekke for providing many Pakistanis the opportunity to work in a progressive environment.

While recalling the inauguration of Telenor’s new Headquarter in Islamabad, the Prime Minister stated that he was pleased to observe the state-of-the-art facility that has set new standards for workplace environment in Pakistan.