Telenor Bank signs agreement with TEZ Financial Services

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Telenor Microfinance Bank and TEZ Financial Services have entered into an agreement for disbursement of nano-loans to Easy Paisa Mobile Account customers.

The agreement was signed recently at the Telenor Bank Head Office. Shahid Mustafa, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Microfinance Bank and Nadeem Hussain, Founder & CEO–TEZ Financial Services were the signatories on behalf of their respective companies.

President and CEO of Telenor Microfinance Bank, Shahid Mustafa said, “Telenor Microfinance Bank has always been the leader in driving digital financial inclusion across the country. By collaborating with various partners from the financial sector we empower people and help make a real difference in their lives.”

“Providing loans through mobile banking is yet another effort to provide people with innovative and easy to access financial solutions,” he added.

Founder and CEO of TEZ Financial Services Nadeem Hussain said, “Tez Financial Services & #39; collaboration with Telenor Microfinance Bank enables us to utilize the country’s largest branchless banking agent network.”

“We aim to provide hassle-free loans to the underprivileged. By providing a range of financial products straight through their mobile phones we are enriching the lives of every Pakistani,” he informed.