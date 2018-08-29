Telenor announces new model to empower businesses

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Being the frontrunner in creating opportunities by aiming at value creation, Pakistan’s leading telecom and digital service provider, Telenor Pakistan, has announced its new and forthcoming business model for B2B (Business to Business) services which shall see the formation of new Division to be led by Haroon Bhatti as its first Chief Business Officer.

Telenor Pakistan believes there are immense opportunities in the B2B domain through stronger focus on value creation, innovation, enterprise solutions, customer experience and strategic partnerships which are aligned with the company’s promise to deliver on its vision of empowering societies and connecting people to what matters most. Being the industry leader in innovation, this new set up will not only cater to the existing business needs in the market for new solutions but will also enable Telenor Pakistan to anticipate more sophisticated demands of its business customers.

The portfolio for Telenor Pakistan’s new Business Division is consolidation of the existing B2B sales, connectivity, planning and business customer support in addition to the introduction of B2B focused Cloud, DaaS (Data as a Service) and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions. The creation of new business is continuation of Telenor Pakistan’s spirit of being at the cutting edge of technology and performance towards becoming the organization of the future.

“As a forward-looking growth organization, Telenor Pakistan is driven by customer focus, innovation and empowerment and our approach has helped us adapt quickly to ever-changing needs of our customers. This new model is aligned with our strategy to provide businesses with futuristic technologies and be their partner of choice in their digital transformation.” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan. “I’m sure Haroon’s addition to the Telenor Pakistan family will support us in leading the way towards anticipating and delivering on the business needs.”

Share on: WhatsApp