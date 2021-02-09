Telegram becomes world’s most downloaded mobile app of Jan 2021

LONDON – Telegram has become the world’s most downloaded non-gaming mobile application of January 2021 amid WhatsApp’s latest privacy policy row.

In its latest report, mobile app rating company Sensor Tower shared that 63 million additional users around the world downloaded Telegram.

WhatsApp, on the other hand, was the third-most installed app on both Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store in December 2020, only to fall to seventh and sixth respectively in January 2021.

The Chinese video-sharing app TikTok was the second most downloaded non-gaming app, while, the Signal app was in the third place.

Instagram took the sixth position in the list followed by Zoom, MX Taka Tak, Snapchat, and Messenger.

Sensor Tower says its estimations comprise downloads for both the App Store and the Google Play store globally between January 1, 2021, and January 31, 2021.

Ever since WhatsApp rolled out its latest privacy policy rules, according to which users’ data can be shared with Facebook, people, multinational companies and even in some other cases, governments, thousands of people across the globe have started deleting the app and going for its substitutes, Signal and Telegram.