Telecos data subscribers cross 60m mark: PTA

Observer Report

Islamabad

The number of data subscribers crossed the mark of 60 million in Pakistan as the customers utility of the mobile broadband internet continued to grow for their personal and commercial use.

According to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the telecom operators added more than 3.94 million data subscribers in the first four month of financial year 2018-9, which surged to stand at 60.2 million by end of October 2018 from the subscribers’ base of 56.08 million, which stood at the start of the financial year since July.

The penetration of the mobile broadband internet stands at 28.89 percent in the overall tele-density of 73.23 percent, showing an impressive rate of migration of mobile phone users from the basic telephony service of mobile phone network to the high-speed broadband internet.

Among the overall addition of 3.94 million, Ufone has added the highest number of mobile broadband users, which stood at 1.47 million. It subscribers base of 3G users reached 8.1 million—an all-time high mark so far since the introduction of broadband internet service.

It is interesting to mention here that Ufone is the only operator in the country with 3G services whilst the rest of three operators offer 3G and 4G services in separate part of the country.

Industry analysts said the mobile companies with speedy and uninterrupted broadband internet services have succeeded to grab maximum share in the overall addition of subscribers in the telecom sector.

They were of the view that growth of internet users depend upon the expansion of the network and the performance of the network’s technology besides the competitiveness of packages cost offered by different operators.

As per PTA data, Jazz added 1.32 million mobile internet subscribers during the period of July to October. Its total subscribers’ base of 3G and 4G services stood at 20.5 million. Jazz was followed by Zong with an increase of 1.04 million subscribers’ in to the base of mobile internet standing at 17.66 million. Telenor added 93,528 mobile broadband users during the period under review. Its base stood at 13.72m by Oct. The growth in the uptake of data service and their users gives impetus to the economic activities of the country. A study by GSMA stated 10 percent increase in broadband usage increases GDP growth by 1.38 percent while 10 percent increase in usage from 2G to 3G services increases GDP by 0.15 percent.

