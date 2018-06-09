Telecommunication sector’s revenue amounts to around $4b

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Pakistan at present has 59.94 million broadband subscribers and the telecommunication sector’s revenue amounts to around $ 4 Billion. The country has a total of 91,549 kilometres of optic fibre length.

While briefing about the IT sector it was told that estimated exports of the sector are currently at $ 3.3 Billion and the country has 1600 registered IT companies. The country produces an average of 20,000 IT graduates and engineers annually and IT and IT enabled services amount to $ 2.8 Billion.

These statistics were revealed in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications here on Friday. The committee was given an inaugural briefing about the role, mandate, functions, recent assignments, projects and achievements and an overview of the IT and Telecommunication sector.

The committee decided to call FIA, PTA, Ministry of IT&T, Ministry of Law and NADRA in the next meeting to discuss the application of Cyber Crimes Law and to see how effective this initiative has proven in countering cyber terrorism, social media crime and cyber crime.

The meeting met here with Senator Rubina Khalid in the chair and also deliberated upon the hitches in the PTCL agreement between Pakistan and UAE governments, high taxation on mobile cards, project of IT parks, digital Pakistan policy, e-commerce project, biometric verification of SIMs, telecommunication policy and online consumers’ rights.

The meeting will take up all these matters in detail in the upcoming meetings along with the issue of fake IDs on social media and international roaming of Afghani telecommunication services near border areas.