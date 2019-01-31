Telecom sector can play vital role in flourshing business

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) Danish Khan said that telecommunication sector could produce employment and promote business activities through innovative solutions, while he was addressing a seminar held at KATI with the collaboration of Jazz Business.

On this occasion Chief Corporate & Enterprise officer Jazz Ali Naseer, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Vice President Kati Maheen Salman, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Head of KATI’s Cellular Committee Syed Johar Qandhari, Farhan-ur-Rehman and other also expressed their views.

President Danish Khan said that technological advancement had changed the business scenario and help to increase productivity and efficiency of the work. He said that telecommunication could produce employment on large scale and can help to make more efficient business work environment.

He welcomes the Jazz team at KATI and appreciated the collaboration efforts. Ali Naseer of Jazz told the business community about the business and industry specific services offered by Jazz. He announced the Jazz will offer 35 pc discount to all KATI members for subscribing the services, and to the existing business subscribers of the company.

Zubair Chhaya appreciated the initiative of Jazz for reaching out business and industrialist community directly.

Syed Johar Qandhari said that KATI always welcomes corporate sector and willing to enhance collaboration. He said that these are the times of direct marketing, any service provider can get more business if they provide more awareness and efficient services. On this occasion a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was singed between KATI and Jazz for further collaboration. A large number of Industrialists, businessmen and members of KATI attended the event.

