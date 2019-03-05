Telecom, info services exports increase to $539.71m

Islamabad

Pakistan’s exports of telecommunication, computer and information services have increased to US $ 539.71 million, registering 3.78 per cent growth in first half of current fiscal year.

The earning made through these exports was US $ 520.043 million during same period last year. Data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday showed that in telecommunication sector, call center services exports increased by 9.28 per cent.

These have reached US $ 49.640 million in July-December (2018-19) from US $ 45.424 million in corresponding period of last year, However, the exports regarding telecommunication sector declined by 24.57 per cent in period under review. These were recorded at US $ 98.740 million, down from US $ 130.909 million.

The computer services exports have seen a growth of 13.67 per cent, rising from last year’s US $ 342.94 million to US $ 389.83 million. The software consultancy services grew from US $ 140.471 million to US $ 175.127 million, marking an increase of 24.67 per cent.

Maintenance and repair of computer services brought US $ 3.297 million, 259 per cent higher than exports of US $ 0.918 million last year. The services regarding import and export of computer software also rose by one per cent, having been recorded at US $ 147.623 million from last year’s US $ 146.166 million. Other computer services exports have been recorded at US $ 62.882 million, marking an increase of 19.07 per cent from last year. Furthermore, information services exports have witnessed increase by 94.81 per cent. —APP

