Telecom, computer services exports grow 3.78pc

Pakistan earned $539.710 million from the exports of telecommunication, computer and information services during the first half of the current fiscal year, showing growth of 3.78 percent when compared to $520.043 million trade of these services during corresponding period of last year.

Among the telecommunication sector, the services of call centres grew by 9.28 percent, from $45.424 million during July-December (2018-19) to $49.640 million during July-December (2018-19), according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

However, the services exports of the telecommunication services declined by 24.57 percent during the period under review, from $130.909 million to $98.740 million.

The computer services exports increased from $342.940 million last year to $389.830 million, showing growth of 13.67 percent.

The software consultancy service increased by 24.67 percent, from $140.471 million last year to $175.127 million, whereas the hardware consultancy services exports declined from $2.574 million to $0.901 million, 65 percent decline.

Meanwhile, maintenance and repair of compute services earned $3.297 million, which is 259 percent higher when compared to the exports of $0.918 million last year. .

The services utilized for export and import of computer software also grew one percent, from $146.166 million to $147.623 million.

The other computer services exports also increased by 19.07 percent, from $52.811 million to $62.882 million, the PBS data revealed.

