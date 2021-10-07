Tel Aviv suffers blow as Nike announces to end sales in Israeli shops

Sporting goods giant Nike has announced to discontinue selling its shoes at stores in Israel. The new policy will be implemented in May next year.

“Following a comprehensive review performed by the company and considering the changing marketplace, it has been decided that the continuation of the business relationship between you and the company does no longer match the company’s policy and goals,” Nike is reported as saying in a letter sent to shops in Israel.

Nike’s decision is expected to serve a major blow to retailers in Israel, which has illegally occupied Palestinian territories.

Social media users have celebrated Nike’s decision as another victory for the international Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign.

Earlier this year, ice cream giant Ben & Jerry announced to discontinue sales in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Amnesty International had appreciated the decision, describing it as “a legitimate and necessary response, in line with its responsibility to respect international law and human rights.”

A number of international reports have concluded that Israel is practising apartheid. In April, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its report declared that Israel is committing the crimes of apartheid and persecution.