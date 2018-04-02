Tehzeeb’s album wins music award

Indus Raag has won a World Music Album (Special Edition) Award in the 16th Independent Music Awards announced in New York on SaturdayTehzeeb Foundation’s project the Indus Raag- Gold Edition consists of 14 hours of music and over 26 artists from around the globe.

The album earned two nominations previously in the 15th Independent music award It is now for the first time that a Pakistani album has been included in the winners list.

The IMAs are one of the top-rated music awards covering worldwide music industry and professionals. The Awards were given on the 31st March at Linclon’s Centre NYC to more than 90 Musicians, Albums, Producers and Directors selected out of about 400 nominees.

It may be recalled that Indus Raag project also won a Gold Medal and two Silver Medals in the Global Music Awards (USA) and was declared one of the Top 10 Albums in 2016.Sharif Awan – the producer of the album and General Secretary of Tehzeeb Foundation – has congratulated the participating musicians from India and Pakistan and expressed hopes that such international recognition will be instrumental in promoting the Pakistani culture and arts in the world community. —PR

