Tehzeeb festival concludes today

Staff Reporter

Tehzeeb Foundation of Pakistan, in collaboration with Karachi Arts Council, is holding its Three days 10th Tehzeeb Festival. The three-day festival will be concluded today endorsing the music stalwarts. The event featured different genres and styles of our traditional music: Kheyal, Thumri, ghazal and folk music presented by some of the brilliant musicians of Pakistan.

It also features renowned artistes from India and Afghanistan. The event features Ustad Hamid Ali Khan (Patiala Gharana), Ustad Raza Ali Khan (from India) – grandson of the legendary Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan and Ustad Fateh Ali Khan (Gwalior Gharana). It will also showcase young musicians such as Shahzeb Ali, Turab Ali, Shehroz Hussain, Imran Ilyas Khan, Ahmed Raza Khan and others.

