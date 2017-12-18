Tehreek E Insaf Women’s Wing Sindh membership activity

KARACHI : Tehreek e Insaf women’s wing Sindh President Nusrat Wahid has has gained momentum in contacts with the General Public.

Prominent personalities Leaders of different parties and social workers from interior of Sindh as well as from Karachi are joining Tehreek Insaf.

The Korangi District Senior worker Haji Muzamil and his sister Ms. Samia and other 50 women’s under their leadership participated- joined the Tehreek e Insaf party. They are determined to play their due role for the Tehreek e Insaf party.

During the ceremony of membership Tehreek e Insaf women’s wing Sindh President Nusrat Wahid said that Tehreek e Insaf will take out the Country from turmoil. The economic situation of Pakistan is worst now, the Capac work is also slowed down. Nawaz Sharif has turned the Country penniless, the rupee is getting devalued day by day and the US Dollar is getting up and up. The Country will soon face the storm of price hike, price spiral will destroy the lives of millions. Nawaz Sharif and his in-law Ishaq Dar.

Orignally published by NNI