Tehran moot: Taliban, Afghan delegation agree ‘war is not solution’

The Taliban delegation and Afghan government representatives in Tehran agreed to solve the longstanding problem peacefully, saying war was not the solution to it.

A joint declaration comprising six articles issued after both sides held meetings on Wednesday and Thursday arranged by Iran as the US nearly completes withdrawal of its troops from the war-torn country after two-decade of war.

Afghan media said that the meetings were held in a “cordial atmosphere” on “issues that need further consultation and clarity, such as establishing a mechanism for the transition from war to lasting peace, and the agreed Islamic system and how to achieve it”.

The participants also slammed attacks targeting “people’s homes, schools, mosques, and hospitals, causing civilian casualties”. They also called for handing punishment to those involved in destroying public facilities.

The two-day talks between the Taliban delegation and a group of Afghan politicians began on Wednesday with an opening speech by Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister.

Shir Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, a negotiator of the militant group, represented the Taliban in the meeting while the group of Afghan politicians was led by former vice president Younus Qanooni.

In April this year, US President Joe Biden announced that the country will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

Following the announcement, the Taliban escalated their attacks in various areas and captured dozens of districts.

