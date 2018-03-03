Tehmina to Visit US aimed to improve bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Another major attempt will be made by Pakistan and the United States to improve bilateral ties next week when Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua Washington for a series of meetings with senior American officials.

Secretary Janjua’s March 6-8 visit follows a surprise trip to Islamabad last week by a senior Trump official, Lisa Curtis, who spoke of the need to build a new relationship with Pakistan after her talks with senior Pakistani officials. Ms Janjua is scheduled to meet senior US officials at the State Department but it’s still not clear if she will meet Ms Curtis at the State Department or will hold a separate meeting with her and her staff at the White House.

On February 26, the US National Security Lisa Curtis visited Pakistan demanded more strict action against Haqqani Network.

A senior United States National Security Council official has been quietly visiting the federal capital amid reports that both sides are giving ‘behind-the-scenes’ efforts aimed at fixing the strains in ties more chances to avoid a complete breakdown of the increasingly dysfunctional relationship.

