Tehmina slams delay in medical board for Shahbaz

Lahore

Tehmina Durrani, the wife of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif has raised questions over the delay in formation of a medical board to examine the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president. In a Twitter post on Sunday, she questioned why a medical board had not been constituted yet to examine Shehbaz. “My visit to CM Shehbaz on Saturday disturbed me. As he is a cancer survivor, pet scans & blood tests were regularly conducted by his Dr in London. The tests taken in Islamabad showed some abnormal signs. A board of Drs was to be constituted to check them. That has still not happened. WHY?” she asked.
Recent blood test reports of Shahbaz indicated signs of cancer returning. Shahbaz, a cancer survivor, underwent further tests, including a CT scan, at Poly Clinic last month. In light of the reports, doctors recommended that he be kept in an open and clean space which receives sunlight and fresh air. They also proposed a larger medical board comprising cancer experts be formed to examine him.
Shahbaz is in custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) since October 5 in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case. Durrani visited the former Punjab chief minister on Saturday, following which she expressed her reservations regarding her husband’s health. In a Twitter post, she questioned why a medical board had not been constituted yet to examine Shehbaz.—INP

