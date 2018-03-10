Tehmina says Pakistan wants peace, stability in Afghanistan

Washington

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said that the current official visit is the continuation of engagement with the US. The recent high level exchanges between the two countries are meant to better understand each other’s perspective.

Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua were giving detailed briefing to Washington based Pakistani media about her current visit to the US at the Embassy of Pakistan she said that since US has announced South Asia policy, Pakistan has given a measured and considered response keeping in view, our national objectives, as a mature nation.

The end objective of both Pakistan and the US is the same i.e. peace and stability in Afghanistan. The modalities can be different so both sides are meeting frequently to find common grounds.

Pakistan is pursuing border management project actively which will be completed in few years. It will help to check cross border movement of unwanted elements effectively.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Alice Wells hosted a round-table discussion in honour of Tehmina Janjua, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan to mark the International Women’s Day.

A number of prominent Pakistani-American women from various walks of life also attended the event on Thursday

Foreign Secretary Ms.Tehmina Janjua speaking at Boardroom Breakfast discussion with South Asia watchers at United States Institute of Peace (USIP) Janjua briefed the participants about the current state of Pak-US relations and regional issues

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua visited Washington on 07-08 March. She met senior US officials including US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan at the State Department and Deputy National Security Advisor Dr. Nadia Schadlow at the White House. Foreign Secretary Janjua had in-depth discussions with South Asia experts at the US Institute of Peace (USIP). She also interacted with US media.

During her meetings, Janjua reiterated Pakistan’s desire to strengthen its long standing relationship with the US. She emphasized the need for continuing constructive engagement across the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship. She underscored that a mutually beneficial Pak-US relationship underpinned by mutual respect would serve the common interests of both countries.

She reaffirmed Pakistan’s constructive approach to work together with the United States for regional peace and stability. Foreign Secretary Ms Janjua expressed the hope that enhanced economic engagement and realizing economic potential in the relationship can open new vistas of long term cooperation, strengthening existing bonds of friendship between peoples of the two countries.—INP