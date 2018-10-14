Tehmina Durrani speaks out about deplorable jail condition after meeting Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE : Tehmina Durrani, the wife of former CM Punjab and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif expressed the deplorable condition of the jail where her husband is being kept in.

After meeting with Shehbaz Sharif in the prison, Tehmina wrote on Twitter that she was shocked to see that her husband was living in a dark 10+10 cell with an exhaust fan and no fresh air or a ray of light as there was no concept of day and night.

Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at its Lahore office in connection with the Rs14 billion Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

Tehmina further wrote that they were not even allowed to speak alone as both the jailer and investigator were present during the meeting.

“Shehbaz Sharif, 3 times CM Punjab and present leader of the opposition taught us the value of time as he was a man in a hurry and he served and delivered 24/7 for the masses,” she said adding that she wondered why a dedicated man like him was kept in a suffocating cell.

If there is no investigation why is Shabaz Sharif being treated like a condemned criminal? Why is he taken to the NAB court in a dark and airless ‘Baktarband’ grave-like jeep? Why is he so unprotected while ‘IN’ NAB custody that he is pushed around and falls,? she said.

Tehmina questioned that why the leader of the opposition was not allowed to meet his lawyers, adding that he had to wait for a long time to see his investigators.

She further said that Shehbaz has to repeatedly hit the huge lock on a barred door for the jailer to hear him and come with keys to take him to the public toilet.

There is no AC and no newspaper but there are many mosquitoes which have left many red bites on his body, said Shehbaz’s wife.

