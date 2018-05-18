Tehmina Durrani asks if martyred Col Sohail Abid “Khalai Makhlooq”

LAHORE : The wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Tehmina Durrani has criticized Nawaz Sharif in his tweet.

Questioning Nawaz over his statements regarding “Khalayi Makhlooq”, Tehmina said, “Is col Sohail Abid Shaheed the Khalai Makhlooq?”

Responding to the tweet, one social media user said, “Ask your brother-in-law and ask the leader of PMLN.”

Replying to this, Tehmina said this is his own mind and his own thoughts. She said that she wants to change the world, adding that her husband’s family does not accept him.

“Therefore, I should only be considered related to Shehbaz Sharif. But I will never stop raising my voice for the country’s interest,” she said.

Another social media user asked, “Did you ask the same question from Mian Shehbaz Sharif?”

To this, Durrani said that several lives have been laid in the fight against terrorism. She paid homage to Col Abid in her tweet and said that soldiers sacrifice their lives to guard this country.