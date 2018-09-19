TeH denounces arrest of Shabbir Dar, Aashiq Hussain

Srinagar

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has condemned the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, and TeH leader, Aashiq Hussain Narchoor by Indian police.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said there is a jungle raj prevailing in the occupied territory. It said Shabbir Dar and Ashiq Hussain are political leaders, but their arrest proves that the Indian authorities want to intimidate Hurriyat leaders and activists into submission through illegal tactics. It said that India would not succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ genuine struggle for freedom through illegal detentions.—KMS

