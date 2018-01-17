TeH condemns house arrests, curbs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir while strongly condemning the house detention of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and other pro-freedom leaders, has said that police are using house arrests as a new method to bar the leaders from carrying out their political and religious obligations.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the imprisonment of its leaders had no constitutional and moral justification and police were suppressing peaceful voices by the dint of force.

Terming the arrest of hundreds of TeH leaders and activists as political vendetta, the statement said, it is a deliberate attempt to create a political uncertainty, adding that the people in lawless Kashmir are being denied their right freedom of expression, thus strangulating genuine voices and creating uncertainty in the territory.

The statement said that the puppet rulers’ rhetoric about ‘battle of ideas’ proved hoax as they were curbing peaceful political activities and caging leaders and youth in jails on fake charges. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat while calling these arbitrary measures as undemocratic and unlawful, said that such type of lawlessness was allowed nowhere in civilized societies.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference President, Muhammad Sultan Magray, and General Secretary, Merajuddin Soleh, in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian forces were on a killing spree in the territory. They said that the forces’ personnel were employing every brutal method to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice for freedom. They urged the United Nations to take steps for resolving the long-pending Kashmir dispute according to its resolutions to save the Kashmiri people from the Indian oppression.

On the other hand, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in a statement in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the illegally detained Kashmiris for their commitment towards the ongoing freedom movement.

It demanded immediate and unconditional release of Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Muhammad Ramzan Khan, Abdul Ahad Parra, Muhammad Yousuf Mir and Muhammad Rafiq Ganai.—KMS