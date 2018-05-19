TeH condemns continued detention of party activists

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has condemned the continued detention of Hurriyat activists, Manzoor Ahmad Khan of Srinagar and Muhammad Rafique Rathar and Mushtaq Ahmad Malla of Bandipora.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India was harassing and victimizing the people of Kashmir particularly the youth to prolong its illegal occupation over the territory. It said that political opponents and especially the freedom-loving people were targeted in every regime. It said that Manzoor Ahmad Khan had already spent 11 years in jails and was released in 2015 but after one year, he was again arrested in 2016and had been languishing in Srinagar central jail since then.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat said that Manzoor Khan’s old and ailing mother had been waiting for him on her death bed but the so-called rulers were not releasing him. Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement in Srinagar appealed to the philanthropists of the territory to financially help the needy and deserving people of the territory.—KMS