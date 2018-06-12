TeH concerned about continued detention of party leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has expressed serious concern over the continued detention of party leaders including Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Altaf Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, lodged at Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail.

The TeH in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Raja Merajudin Kalwal had all female members including mother, wife, four daughters and mother-in-law at home, and there was no male member to serve them.

It said that the family was facing severe problems due to the detention of the family head in a false case. TeH leader Umar Adil Dar urged the Amnesty International and other bodies to play their role for the release of political prisoners languishing in different jails of India.

Meanwhile, a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat delegation comprising Umer Adil Dar, Abdur Rashid Beigh and Manzoor Ahmad Butt visited residence of a slain youth, Abid Ahmad Lone, at Nowshera. Abid Lone was murdered after being abducted at Rajouri in Poonch.—KMS