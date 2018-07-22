TeH activist continues to languish in jail despite bail: Family

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the family of a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir activist, Bashir Ahmad Malik, has said that Indian police have detained him illegally. The 34-year-old Bashir Ahmad Malik, a resident of Uranhal Bijbehara area of Islamabad district, was picked up by the police three months ago on charges of stone pelting.

The aged mother of Bashir, Jana Begum, told media that two FIRs were registered against her son at Bijbehara police station in which he has already been granted bail. “He is the only source of our livelihood while his father, Ghulam Nabi Malik, is suffering from last stage of cancer and is bed-ridden since a year now. If my son has already been bailed out then for what crime they have kept him behind the bars till date.—KMS

