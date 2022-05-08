Teenagers killed in road accident

Two teenagers were killed while another teenager and a man sitting in the back of the vehicles were injured in a car accident near Karachi’s Do Darya.

CCTV footage of the accident shows a speeding white sedan getting out of control before hitting the divider and ended upside down on the opposite track. The impact was so powerful that the car uprooted the pole installed on the divider.

Soon after the accident, the car caught fire. Those killed were identified as Daud and Rehan. They were supposed to appear for the grade 9 exams in two weeks’ time.

Another teenager Injured in the accident was identified as Ali, while the man was identified as Zohaib, who used to work as driver for the owner of the car. They are admitted at Jinnah Hospital.

Families of the victim claim that it was the driver behind the wheel but the police doesn’t believe it. A family member told reporters that Rehan had his own car and used to driver regularly. It was Rehan’s own car that met the accident.