Teenager martyred by Indian troops in IIOJK

Kashmir: People of Kashmir continue to face the brutality unleashed by the Indian forces, a teenager was martyred by the Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism in north Bandipora of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon-and-search operation in the Salinder forest area of the district of the IIOJK.

Meanwhile, the troops were also conducting the same sort of operation in the Marhama area of Bijbehara in the Anantnag district.

