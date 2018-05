Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A teenager disgruntled over taunting of father shot him dead in the provincial capital Peshawar. The police arrested the accused with murder weapon.

Police said that 13-year-old Qasim hailing from Landi Arbab area of Peshawar was disappointed over repeated taunting of his father.

The accused opened fire at his father killing him on the spot. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.