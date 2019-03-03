Teenager dead, two injured as roof collapses

Parachinar

A teenager died while his two younger brothers were injured when roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain here on Saturday. According to details, heavy rain followed by snow in mountainous areas lashed district Kurram of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

During to heavy rain, dilapidated roof of a house located in village Shasho of district Lower Kurram came down. Three young brothers including Muhammad Tayyeb, Muhammad Sohail and Ahmad were buried under the debris and critically injured.

The local people and district administration through joint efforts pulled out the injured youngsters from the debris and shifted them to hospital where Ahmad 13, succumbed to his wounds while his two young brothers were under treatment in critical condition.—INP

