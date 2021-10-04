Teenager abducted, raped

Staff Reporter

A 13-year-old girl was abducted and raped in Jhelum, the police said Monday afternoon.

According to the investigation officer, the suspects kidnapped the victim when she was on the way back home from school. “Later that night, the men threw the teenager in deserted street near her house,” he revealed.

The survivor was immediately rushed to a hospital where her medical reports corroborated the rape.

The police have formed special teams to arrest the suspects immediately. A case has been registered against two men under sections of kidnapping and rape.