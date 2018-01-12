Teenage girl raped, strangled to death

Sargodha

A teenage girl was raped and murdered in the Bhalwal town of Sargodha district, police said, just as the country reels from the brutal rape and killing of the seven-year-old minor Zainab from Kasur. According to the police, the victim – an 18-year-old – was gang raped and then strangled to death. Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the crime, the police claimed.

The deceased’s family staged a protest outside the District Headquarters Hospital Bhalwal today and chanted slogans against the police. Earlier this week, the seven-year-old Zainab, a resident of Road Kot area of Kasur, was discovered dead in a garbage pile after she had gone missing on January 4. According to the initial postmortem report, she was strangled to death after being raped multiple times.

The brutal discovery of her rape and murder sparked protests across the city as well as in different parts of the country, as enraged crowds demanded justice and immediate action against the culprit(s) responsible. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs 1 crore prize money for anyone identifies the culprit behind the heinous murder of Zainab. He has also announced Rs 3 million each for the families of the two protesters who were killed in firing by the police on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the ill-fated father of the seven-year-old Zainab, who was brutally raped and murdered earlier this week, has slammed the police for “negligence in tracing out the culprit(s) in time” to save his daughter’s life.—INP