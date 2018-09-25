Teenage girl, paramour beheaded

Raza Naqvi

Attock

An 18-year-old girl was beheaded along with her 21-year-old boyfriend by her father and uncle in what the police are calling yet another incident of honour killing, on Monday.

The incident, that took place in a small village in Attock district, transpired when the man arrived at the girl’s house to meet her, police said. Soon after, the girl’s father Masood and her uncle Waheed walked in and, after tying the victims with ropes, beheaded them with a sharp object.

The police have arrested both suspects and recovered the murder weapon as well, Sub-inspector of Saddar police station Asif Khan told media. The bodies of both victims have been sent to District Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy after which they will be returned to their families. A case of double-murder has also been registered.

Honour killings continue despite new laws as scores of people, an overwhelming majority of whom are women, are still being murdered by relatives for bringing ‘shame’ on their family, more than a year since new laws came into force aimed at stemming the menace of ‘honour killings’. In October 2016, a joint sitting of both houses of parliament passed two key pro-women bills that had been pending assent for a long time.

