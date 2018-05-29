Teenage girl found dead in Udhampur

Srinagar

A fifteen-year-old girl was found dead in Majalta area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday.

An official said the body of the girl was recovered from a stream near her residence at Khabal village in Majalta area of Udhampur district yesterday.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the girl had accidentally fallen into the water body from a nearby hillock, resulting in her death, the official said, adding the police has started inquest proceedings in this connection.—GK