Teenage girl dies in road mishap

Nawabshah

A teenage girl died in a road accident while a youth was shot injured over love marriage feud here, police said. An over speeding car crushed to death a 12-year-old girl while she was crossing Skrand National Highway near Jaffar Jamali Stop in Nawabshah. The car driver escaped the scene of accident. A youth identified as Asif Samu, who entered in love marriage some three months earlier was shot injured by relatives of wife in Nawabshah Housing society. The assailants sped the scene after committing crime.

The body and injured were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Skrand and Peoples Medical Hospital and the police after registering separate cases into both incidents at concerned police stations have started investigation.—INP

