Teenage boy killed, buried inside home for ‘honour’

In a tragic turn of events, a teenage boy was gunned down and then buried at his own home, in what appears to be a succession of rampant honour killings in Pakistan’s port city.

According to police, the victim Azizur Rehman was shot dead by his uncle, identified as Chanar Khan, about a week ago; he was buried inside his home.

They said that the incident which happened in city’s Manghopir area came into their notice after the victim’s grandfather informed police that his son had killed his grandson.

Following the tip-off, police sprung into action and exhumed the body, which was later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy.—INP

