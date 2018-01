Ghotki

Armed men gunned down a teenage girl and a boy here on Thursday. The police arrested two culprits with murder weapons. Police said that armed men sprayed bullets at two including a teenage girl and boy, while they were talking to each other in village Nai Wahi of Ghotki.

As a result of firing the two teenagers stated to be first cousins and engaged, died on the spot and the bodies were shifted to hospital where they were handed over to heirs after postmortem.—INP