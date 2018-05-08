TEDxAIOU holds talks on ‘Peaceful Tomorrow’

Allama Iqbal Open University organized the first TEDxAIOU event here at the University’s main campus. TEDxAIOU provided a platform to the speakers of various fields to share their “ideas worth spreading” in the short talks of fifteen minutes each speaker shared his or her unique idea.

The event, organized by the University’s Faculty, Institute of Educational Technology and Directorate of ICT, was presided over by the vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

The umbrella theme of the talks was ‘A Peaceful Tomorrow’. In his welcoming remarks, Dr Shahid Saddique focused on the importance of TEDx events which provide a local platform for sharing ideas.

The half-day event comprised seven live talks and three TED videos. The seven eminent speakers from different walks of life talked about the contribution of multiple disciplines in realizing the notion of peace.

Dr Hassan Abbas spoke about engineering & environment, Dr. Vaqar Ahmad talked about the topic in context of economics, business & commerce point of view. Ms Farzana Yaqoob advocated gender parity, Mr Peter Jacob highlighted the role of social justice in peaceful societies. —INP

Related