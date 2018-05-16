TECNO unveils CAMONX, CAMONX Pro in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

TECNO Mobile, the premium smartphone brand in global emerging markets with presence in more than 40countries,has announced the release of its latest clear selfie smartphones CAMONX and CAMONX Pro in Pakistan.

The new launched CAMONX and CAMON X Prodevices are the latest smartphones in the CAMON family. They both debut revolutionary camera advancements and design, which reiterate TECNO’s commitment to “Experience More” and consistent efforts in bringing camera innovation to the next level.

Speaking at the event, Vane Ni, Deputy General Manager, Brand Management Centre, TRANSSION Holdings discussed the progressive thinking behind the brand’s innovative products which are being marketed according to the consumer preference of features and price sensitivity. “At TECNO, we do not adopt an one-size-fits-all approach in developing our products. We take insights from our consumers’ habits, preferences and needs to develop the next ground-breaking product that fits perfectly into their lifestyle and consequently displace the competition.”