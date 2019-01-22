Tecno to launch Camon i Sky 2

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Most Anticipated smartphone from Tecno Mobile, the Camon i Sky 2 is set to be launched in Pakistan on 26th January 2018. Speculations point towards it being the first budget smartphone with AI triple cameras with enough overall power in both cameras and its display to outperform any competitors under Rs. 18k. TECNO MOBILE prides itself on recognizing the needs of the market and filling in those gaps by making the latest advancements in technology available for all. In this age of the millennials, those needs are affordable but brilliant camera phones and the Camon i Sky will be TECNO MOBILE’s ingenious response to those needs,” said General Manager of Tecno Mobile for Pakistan, Stephen Ha. Possible Features: Judging by how previous Camon series smartphones have fared, it is obvious to assume the Camon i Sky 2 will pack a similar punch. The smartphone is expected to be a triple camera smartphone with 13MP cameras for both the front and back cameras along with an unconventional but innovative secondary CAM on the Dual Camera setup.

