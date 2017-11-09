Tecno sets new standard of company-dealer relationship

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Tecno has flown top performing authorized dealers from Pakistan to Manchester (United Kingdom) where they watched a sizzling soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal. The premier smartphone brand under Transsion Holdings, has arranged this visit to create a healthy competition between its dealers spreading across Asia, Middle East and Africa.

It is worth mentioning here that Tecno had announced its multi-year partnership with Manchester City Football Club in November 2016. As the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club, Tecno Mobile will work with the Club to grow its strategic marketing and advertising campaigns across the globe and to connect with fans and customers to provide them with unparalleled mobile experience.

Taimoor Arif, Regional Manager North for Tecno and United Mobile’s Salman Wadiwala was also present at this breath-taking event. It is pertinent to mention here that United Mobile is the official distributor for Tecno Mobile in Pakistan.

Last month, Tecno has launched its newest addition, the Phantom 8 in Middle East and Africa region. The regional launch took place in Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai in the presence of 200 guests and Top performing retailers from Pakistan.