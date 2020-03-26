Tecno partners Tiktok for #camonshow challenge

TECNO, a global leading smartphone brand in Pakistan, has collaborated with TikTokfor it’s most interesting “CamonShow”challange from 26th March – 4th April. Launched by ever talented Mehwish Hayat, #Camonshow challenge aims to encourage millennials to showcase their acting talent and &there is chance for them to win FREE CAMON 15.

Prominent Tiktokers of Pakistan including Areeka Haq, Roamisa, Malik Usman, Fashion Icon Dolly, Kanwal Aftab, Haris Ali and many others have also participated in the challenge.

Creek Ma, General Manager, Tecno Mobile Pakistan said, “Tiktok has taken over the millennials and craze is growing bigger in Pakistan. It’s a highly engaging and fun platform that challenges us creatively. We have received phenomenal response and we are very happy that this association will help us to provide our audience an opportunity to participate in innovative experiences while enjoying and having fun with their favourite phone.”

To participate in this challenge is very simple, just follow 4 simple steps:

1. Open Tiktok App, Go to Discover Page and Click #CAMONshow Trending Hashtag.

2. Open Official Video of this challenge and click on “CAMONshow” to Use this Sound.

3. Mimic or Act on the “CAMONshow” soundtrack.

4. Upload video on Tiktok with hashtag “#CAMONshow.”